Penticton prepares for snowfall, urges residents to clear sidewalks

The City of Penticton urged residents to be prepared for snowfall Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (File photo)

Get your shovels ready.

With up to 20 centimetres of snow forecasted to fall in Penticton Monday (Dec. 21), the city is preparing to fire up its snow removal services and urging residents to be prepared.

The city took to Facebook Sunday, Dec. 20 to warn residents of the upcoming snowfall and to ask that all sidewalks are clear before 11 a.m.

As part of the city’s good neighbour bylaw, residents are required to remove snow and ice from adjacent sidewalks before 11 a.m. or they could be slapped with a fine.

The city’s public works crew said they will do their part to to clear the roads, bus stops, select sidewalks and parking lots in a timely manner.

Roads are cleared on a priority basis, beginning with main high-capacity roads, steep hills, school zones and bus routes. This is followed by residential roads and cul-de-sacs, which the city aims to clear to “a safe and passable condition” within 48 hours of snowfall.

“Despite the efforts of a highly skilled snow removal crew, conditions can deteriorate and roads can become treacherous,” reads a statement on the city’s website.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and use winter tires.

