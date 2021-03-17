(Phil McLachlan photo)

Penticton police arrive to hit-and-run to find man stabbed

The suspects and the vehicle left before RCMP arrived

  • Mar. 17, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Penticton RCMP were called out to a hit-and-run that turned into a man suffering from stab wounds on Sunday morning.

On March 14, at 1 a.m., front-line officers responded to a report of a hit and run near the intersection of Manitoba St. and Edmonton Ave.

Witnesses reported several people in a physical confrontation.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect(s), along with their vehicle, departed prior to police arriving.

“The investigation is in its early stages. We’re asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has any other information to contact us,” explains Cst. James Grandy.

There is no description of the vehicle or the suspects offered by police.

READ ALSO: Improvised bombs being set off all over Penticton

Previous story
VIDEO: Avalanche danger increases on Golden Ears as weather improves
Next story
Burns Lake sees no new COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Most Read