Penticton photographer captures comet NEOWISE over South Okanagan

A local photographer was able to capture the Comet Neowise as it was visible from the South Okanagan this past weekend. (Submitted - Emily Wigley)

A local photographer was able to capture the Comet NEOWISE as it was visible from the South Okanagan this past weekend.

The three-mile-wide comet was visible from the Okanagan as it passed by earth, and for a time, it was closer to our planet than the sun.

Emily Wigley, an avid photographer based out of Penticton, said the comet was hard to spot at first but once she did, it was a surreal sight. Driving out of town to get a better view of the night sky, Wigley explained a last minute decision to see the rare sight was well worth it.

