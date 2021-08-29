Penticton park hosts overdose awareness event on Tuesday

A day of information and awareness is being held at Gyro Park on Tuesday Aug. 31 for International Overdose Awareness Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The City of Penticton, Interior Health, OneSky Community Resources, South Okanagan Women In Need Society, Ask Wellness and Foundry Penticton are partnering together to remember and take action on the ongoing overdose crisis.

At the park, there will be opportunities to be trained in the application of Naloxone, information on harm reduction, on-site drug testing a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination opportunity, prayer and smudging and counselling available on site.

According to the B.C. Coroners Service, so far this year there have been 851 fatal overdoses, and as of the most recent data up to May 31, 10 of those have been in Penticton.

Penticton also had the highest calls for ambulance for overdoses for all of the Okanagan, according to Interior Health.

For more information on International Overdose Awareness Day, you can go to www.overdoseday.com/

