Penticton parents on a quest to raise funds for new playground

The Parent Advisory Committee of Wiltse Elementary School is holding a fundraiser to help pay for an expanded playground. (Google maps)

One of Penticton’s fastest growing schools is doing something unique in their quest to raise funds to expand the playground.

The Parent Advisory Committee of Wiltse Elementary School is asking that instead of buying a sugar-laden treat or an oversized T-shirt that the community make a contribution on May 31 during Playground-a-Thon.

PAC president Karla Ziegler said the group has worked hard all year to fundraise through auctions, events, and selling everything from hot dogs to potted plants. They are two-thirds of the way towards their $30,000 target this year, which is half of the $60,000 total cost.

To get them to their mid-point goal, the group is giving parents a rest from baking cupcakes and not asking community members to run, walk and skip in a traditional ‘thon’ event. Organizers are encouraging the community to save their energy for the weekend and instead simply show up with a cheque.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 31 those who want to donate can stop by the school at 640 Wiltse Blvd. and their donation will be acknowledged via social media, on their on-site donor wall and be entered into a draw for fun door prizes.

“We are so grateful for the donations we have received so far to support our students and provide a new opportunity for our neighbourhood to stay active, safe and have fun,” said Ziegler. “The 31st is one last opportunity this year to get us over the line and closer to fun new equipment pieces for everyone. We know everyone is busy and we’re hoping a simple contribution fits everyone’s schedule.”

For those supporters who cannot attend or would like to use a credit card to donate, a GoFundMe Playground Fund has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/wiltse-elementary-playground-expansion.

