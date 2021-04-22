Penticton MP weighs in on federal budget

Budget caters to the wealthy, but Richard Cannings is happy with $10/day childcare

Penticton MP Richard Cannings shared his disappointment with the new federal budget, particularly with the lack of taxes for the wealthy.

In a press release, Cannings noted that many Canadians hoped the budget would offer meaningful supports and steps towards recovery and that the rich would be held to pay for those supports.

“Instead, every day Canadians have been left holding the bag while the Liberals are letting the top one-per cent dodge their share,” said Cannings. “This budget has no wealth tax, no excess profit tax, and consultation instead of action on tax havens reform. The Liberals say the right things about progressive policy and substantive change, but then revert to protecting the interests of wealthy Canadians.”

A lack of pharmacare and paid sick leave and no commitment to taking the profit motivation out of long-term care were also disappointing absences in the budget, according to Cannings.

“On the other hand, I was very happy to see $10/day childcare in the budget. That’s something that the NDP has campaigned on for years and will make a huge difference to working couples across the country,” Cannings said.

For the local wine industry, Cannings pointed to NDP pressure to provide support following the end of the excise exemption will see the industry receive $101 million over two years starting next year.

He was also happy to see budget changes to disaster relief programs that allow smaller projects between $1 and $20 million to apply for funding. Cannings has long advocated for this change though he noted it, unfortunately, comes too late for the town of Oliver and its irrigation canal repairs.

As NDP Critic for Natural Resources, Cannings was critical of Liberal choices to continue to spend billions on a pipeline and fossil fuel subsidies while using loans rather than grants for low-income home energy retrofits.

“We will keep fighting to make the ultra-rich pay their fair share so we can deliver universal public pharmacare, dental care and take the profit out of the long-term care sector.”

Cannings said the NDP would cancel student debt, improve supports for small businesses, and take urgent steps to tackle climate change.

“If we want different results, we need to make different choices. Canadians should not have to keep settling for less. We know there’s more to do,” added Cannings.

Penticton Western News