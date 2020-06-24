Penticton mayor welcomes in-province travelers, following Phase 3 announcement

Mayor of Penticton, John Vassilaki is welcoming tourists and visitors from across the province as B.C.’s Premier has given the thumbs-up to in-province travel. (City of Penticton photo)

Mayor of Penticton, John Vassialki is welcoming tourists back to the city, following an announcement by B.C.’s Premier John Horgan.

Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry today (June 24) said B.C. is at the point in the coronavirus pandemic where it is now ready to allow in-province travel. Phase 3 includes the opening of resorts and hotels.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. ready for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Soon after the announcement, Vassilaki endorsed Horgan’s move to open B.C. up to provincial travel this summer.

“Penticton has always been a tourist destination for all seasons, especially in the summer. We look forward to welcoming guests back to our great city while maintaining provincial health guidelines and public safety.”

READ MORE: Your guide to kickstarting your next adventure, at home in Penticton

