Penticton man killed in Summerland motorcycle crash

The 64-year-old motorcyclist crashed into an oncoming car on Easter Sunday

A serious crash in Summerland on Highway 97 April 4 resulted in a motorcyclist being killed. (Google Maps)

A 64-year-old Penticton man was killed in that serious motorcycle crash in Summerland on Easter Sunday.

On April 4, at 4:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Highway 97 and Prairie Valley Road for a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Evidence at the scene suggested the operator of the motorcycle had travelled west onto Prairie Valley Road from Highway 97. Instead of following the curve of the road, he appears to have driven into the opposite lane, colliding with another vehicle which had been traveling westbound.

The 64-year-old Penticton man driving the motorcycle suffered life threatening injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene, said police.

“No criminality is believed to have contributed to this unfortunate collision,” says Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy. “RCMP are working alongside the BC Coroners Service in a parallel fact-finding investigation to confirm cause of death, and if the motorcycle malfunctioned in some manner.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any other information, is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Penticton pub closes for COVID

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News