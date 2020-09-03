Penticton man charged after allegedly holding girlfriend against her will

A Penticton man has been charged after he allegedly held his girlfriend against her will.

The Penticton RCMP received a report of a possible forcible confinement incident in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 2 between a couple believed to be travelling from Alberta to Penticton.

Officers located the two later that day near a motel on Skaha Lake Road.

Ian James MacDonald, 41, was taken into police custody following an investigation.

Charges of assault, uttering threats, failing to comply with a probation order and forcible confinement have been approved by the BC Prosecution Service.

MacDonald is no stranger to the Penticton RCMP. In 2018, an officer with the detachment’s Targeted Enforcement Unit told the Penticton Western News MacDonald has over 100 criminal convictions.

“It’s not often you come across a bad guy with that horrendous a record. He is a very brazen criminal so obviously, it’s a relief getting this guy off the streets,” said Cpl. Scott VanEvery at the time.

MacDonald is anticipated to appear in court on Sept. 9 for a bail hearing.

