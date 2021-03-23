Penticton man behind mystery bombs arrested, released

Following a weeks-long investigation, Penticton police believe they have arrested the man responsible for a series of recent explosions that shook the community.
According to RCMP, the man had no intentions of harming anyone.
The RCMP investigation sparked after people reported hearing loud explosions in various open areas around the city, at the start of March. The explosions may have been happening for months before police were notified, according to Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy.
Mounties were eventually able to locate and arrest a 50-year-old Penticton man, who is believed to be responsible for the explosions.
The man volunteered to speak with police and was later released.
“RCMP are confident the public is not at risk, and appreciate everyone’s patience and support,” said Grandy.
Police are considering charges against the man, which would be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for their consideration.
If you witnessed any of these incidents, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter