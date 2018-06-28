Penticton Legion put into trusteeship

Penticton branch into trusteeship because the rules were not followed

The Penticton Legion Branch 40 executive is no longer in place, but it is business as usual said the Zone Commander.

“All I can say is that the B.C. Command put the branch into trusteeship because the rules were not followed,” said Zone Commander Wayne Knight. “The B.C. Command sends representatives to control and try to run the day-to-day operations and correct any inefficiencies to get the branch running properly. The goal is to give the membership back once the problems are corrected.”

In 2013, the branch also found itself in trusteeship. At that time the B.C. Command said while Legions are run by volunteer members they are still subject to strict regulations on how they operate.

This time around the Penticton branch was put into trusteeship on June 22, right on the heels of Legion Week, with events happening in 65 communities across B.C. and the Yukon. While no events are scheduled for the local branch, they will continue with the Colour Party attending the Canada Day event at Gyro Park and hosting a breakfast by donation that day as well.

“It is business as usual. We are also actively pursuing to move the branch to a different venue,” said Knight. “We have a location committee actively looking and have had one for some time. We are hoping in less than a year to be moving.”

While the Army Navy and Air Force Veterans Unit No. 97 (located on Brunswick Avenue) disbanded in March and has not re-opened while allegations of theft of cash and liquor swirled. Knight said it is not the plan for the Legion to close. Rather, he said the Legion wants to downsize and continue to operate in a different facility that may draw some new members.

Knight said he could not provide the details on what locations are being scouted for the Legion.

“Yes, that is what we are hoping for and to cut our costs,” said Knight.

