Penticton Legion eyeing new location

After decades in their Martin Street home, Penticton’s Royal Canadian Legion (Branch No. 40) is considering a move.

Wayne Knight, who is currently managing the club, said the relocation committee recently had a tour of the former Anavets Club location on Brunswick Street.

Knight said it brought up a lot of questions, like whether they Legion can move its liquor licence and if there would be an issue moving gaming licences.

“I have calls into Victoria on both cases and I am waiting to hear back,” said Knight. “Once I get some clarification that it is going to be a clean move, then we bring it to the membership and it is ultimately up to them if they want to move to that building or not.”

Knight said they are also trying to arrange a meeting with representatives of the Anavets Club, which had its charter suspended in March 2018.

“We hope to have our ducks in a row by the end of November. We are hoping sooner than that,” said Knight. “We have time limitations at our end as well, being in the building we’re in.”

The Legion considered moving back in 2013 when financial struggles began to overwhelm the shrinking membership. The property was eventually sold to John Vassilaki, who leased the space back to the club.

The current lease agreement comes to an end in April 2019, according to Knight.

