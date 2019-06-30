Penticton JAK’S gives back with nearly $3,000 donation to food bank

The store participated in the province-wide JAK'S Gives Back campaign, which raised over $20,000

JAK’S Penticton will be making a $2,982.90 donation to the Salvation Army Food Bank thanks to the June 22 campaign JAK’S Gives Back, which pledged to donate 10 per cent of sales in all 14 stores across the province to local food banks. (Photo from Unsplash)

It’s safe to say Penticton residents answered the call over the weekend when JAK’S Penticton announced 10 per cent of its sales on June 22 would be directed to the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank.

The initiative was part of a province-wide effort called JAK’s Gives Back by the liquor store chain, which raised $20,107 for B.C.’s food banks through its 14 locations. JAK’s Penticton saw dozens of customers throughout its 12-hour day on Saturday, resulting in $2,982.90 for the Penticton food bank.

“Our guests came out to support JAK’S Gives Back in a big way with many saying they waited until Saturday to stock up on their favourite summer products to support their local food bank,” said Tim Dumas, director of sales and marketing at JAK’S. “Our team is so proud to support food banks in the communities we operate in across the province, especially during their challenging summer season when donations are down significantly and demand remains the same.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<