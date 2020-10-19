Penticton Indian Band opposes Canadian Horizons development

Proposed residential development will remove the protected rights of the syilx Nation, says PIB

The Penticton Indian Band (PIB) is speaking out against a proposed residential development near Naramata Bench.

The PIB joins many Naramata residents and farmers in opposition to the Canadian Horizons development at 1050 Spiller Road.

Canadian Horizons is taking steps to develop a 320-unit residential neighbourhood at 1050 Spiller Road, which is adjacent to the Campbell Mountain Landfill. The property is within the kɬsəlxʷikn̓, syilx territory, according to the PIB.

“The syilx Nation — through the Penticton Indian Band — is exercising unextinguished Indigenous rights and title it has to all lands and resources within syilx territory and opposing a proposed residential development northeast of the City of Penticton,” reads a release from the PIB.

The PIB claim that the development will directly and irrevocably impact syilx Nation Title and Rights.

“The snPink’tn people have and continue to utilize this area for food, social and ceremonial (FSC) practices,” said PIB chief Chad Eneas. “Current FSC practices cannot coexist with the proposed residential development it will lead directly to the permanent extinguishment of syilx Nation/PIB FSC protected rights.”

Over the last three years, the Penticton Indian Band has repeatedly advised both Canadian Horizons and the B.C. government of the significant impacts that will result from the proposed development.

“We affirm our position of rejection,” said Chief Eneas. “The Penticton Indian Band does not approve, consent or in any other manner agree to the proposed development at 1050 Spiller Road.”

Canadian Horizons has made an application to the City of Penticton to rezone the 160-acre property. The property is currently zoned as country residential. Canadian Horizons is hoping to change this zoning to a mixture of R1 (large lot residential), R2, (small lot residential) and R3 (small lot with lanes) zoning.

The item is expected to be brought back to council in November or December.

