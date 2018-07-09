Penticton Indian Band holding groundbreaking for waterline project

Penticton Indian Band Chief Chad Eneas (bottom left) outside the band administration building, alongside councillors (left to right) Kyle Alec, Fred Kruger, Elliott Tonasket and Suzanne Johnson.Dustin Godfrey/Western News file photo

The Penticton Indian Band will be holding a groundbreaking for a $3-million project to replace outdated waterline infrastructure on the reserve.

Indigenous Services Canada is funding 100 per cent of the project, which PIB officials said will not only increase capacity for new development but also ensure the health and safety of community members living on reserve.

“We have seven new homes being built in our community with the potential for more in the near future. It is important that we aren’t over-extending the life or capacity of old infrastructure,” PIB housing manager Tabitha Eneas said in a news release.

The contract for construction, awarded to Westhills Aggregates, a PIB limited partnership, will last approximately eight months. WSP is providing engineering, design and project management.

“The chief and council are pleased to announce this important long overdue project for PIB as it addresses two very important priorities for our members: infrastructure and the health and safety in our community,” Chief Chad Eneas said.