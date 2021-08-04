Penticton ice cream shops come together to support business owner attacked with hammer

All sale proceeds from waffle cones at the Peach, Tickleberry's and Lickity Splitz go to Ogo's

Penticton ice cream shop owners are coming together to support the owner of Ogo's Ice Cream who was violently attacked and robbed on Aug. 4 at her downtown shop. (Ogo's Ice cream Facebook)

Ice cream shop owners from across Penticton are coming together to support one of their own who was beaten and robbed while working at her shop on Wednesday morning, Aug. 4.

The Peach ice cream shop, Lickity Splitz and Tickleberry’s is donating all the sale proceeds from their waffle cones for the days Ogo’s Ice Cream has to be closed. Ogo’s, in downtown Penticton, is closed today and tomorrow, according to the sign outside the door, after the 70-year-old owner was beaten and robbed. She is currently in hospital being treated for her injuries.

“Kelsey Hoy of Tickleberry’s and myself wanted to do something to support Sharon and Ogo’s during this difficult time,” said Diana Stirling, who owns the Peach and Lickitdy Splits.

“It’s horrific,” said Stirling referring to what happened to Ogo’s owner.

“We were outraged as business owners and saddened as community members to hear of this brazen robbery and attack. Together with Kelsey and her team at Tickleberry’s, we wish Sharon (Ogo’s Ice Cream) a speedy recovery and wish to help during her days of closure,” said Stirling.

“The Penticton small business community is strong and we will not let a cowardly attack ruin what is the height of the ice-cream selling season for Sharon.”

At 6:30 a.m. Aug. 4, Ogo’s Ice Cream was broken into and the owner, a 70-year-old woman, was violently assaulted with a hammer by two men in ski masks and gloves, said the owner’s daughter.

They stole the cash register and beat the owner, according to her daughter who took to a Penticton Facebook group this morning.

“This happened in broad daylight right beside the courts and across from city hall. I am disgusted and terrified for our community,” said the victim’s daughter.

The Western News reached out to Penticton RCMP Wednesday morning and have not heard back for comment or information about this crime.

