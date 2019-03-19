Penticton house fire is under investigation

Tenants at a Penticton residence will not be allowed back in their house for some time as there was a significant amount of smoke damage caused by a late night fire.

Deputy fire chief Chris Forster said fire crews arrived at the house on Dynes Street around 8:17 p.m. on Monday evening.

“There was heavy smoke coming from the front door and soffits. The guys got a line in really quick and knocked it down so there was not a lot of structure damage but there was significant smoke damage. The occupants of the residence can’t live there until it is fixed,” said Forster.

Only one of the two tenants were at home at the time and Forster said they managed to escape without injury and initiated the call to 9-1-1.

“We don’t have any details at this time where the fire started. It is still being investigated,” said Forster.

