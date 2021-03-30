Volunteer Desiree Franz (left) received the bedding Bentan Atkinson and Stacy Chernow of Hotel Penticton. (Contributed)

Penticton hotel donates bedding to local shelter

Over three van loads of supplies were donated

  • Mar. 30, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Hotel Penticton, previously called Coast Hotels, donated three van loads of bedding and cushions leftover from its previous ownership to the Penticton and District Society for Community Living’s Compass House shelter this week.

Bentan Atkinson, head of maintenance and sales and Stacy Chernow assistant manager, doated the items personally and said they were glad for the chance to help.

“The local shelter will make good use of it when taking in new residents and Hotel Penticton is happy to support the,” the hotel said in a press release.

READ MORE: Camp set up beside Penticton’s iconic Peach, blocking Chamber office

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Penticton Western News

Previous story
No one hurt after tree strikes Grand Forks home
Next story
Springtime means raccoons will try again to get into homes in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Most Read