Penticton hotel donates bedding to local shelter

Over three van loads of supplies were donated

Hotel Penticton, previously called Coast Hotels, donated three van loads of bedding and cushions leftover from its previous ownership to the Penticton and District Society for Community Living’s Compass House shelter this week.

Bentan Atkinson, head of maintenance and sales and Stacy Chernow assistant manager, doated the items personally and said they were glad for the chance to help.

“The local shelter will make good use of it when taking in new residents and Hotel Penticton is happy to support the,” the hotel said in a press release.

