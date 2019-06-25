Penticton hires new economic development specialist

Andrew Kemp started his new role on June 17, alongside Jennifer Vincent who holds the same title

The City of Penticton’s economic development department has doubled in size with the hiring of a new specialist.

On June 17, Andrew Kemp began his role with the city as an economic development specialist, alongside Jennifer Vincent who holds the same title. Both answer to Anthony Haddad, the director for development services.

“The City is excited to have Andrew on board, his experience and skillset is well suited to leading the implementation of the City’s Economic Development Strategic Plan and joining the Development Services Management team,” said Haddad in a press release. “We look forward to introducing Andrew to our business community and residents and continuing the positive momentum around the city’s economic development priorities.”

According to the release, Kemp is a graduate of the University of Waterloo’s Masters in Economic Development program and worked in the financial services sector for 10 years prior to starting in economic development. Most recently, he worked for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, funding leading economic development consulting firm, MDB Insight, and for the department of the County of Huron, Ont.

Kemp has also spent one year working in Kenya supporting strategic sector investment initiatives for the Kenyan Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives.

“I’m really excited to be joining the staff at the City of Penticton and I look forward to working with mayor and council and Penticton’s business community to build an even more robust and sustainable economy,” said Kemp in the release.

