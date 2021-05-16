Penticton high school has COVID-19 exposure days

Princess Margaret Secondary had potential days of exposure May 10-12

There have been potential COVID-19 exposures at Princess Margaret Secondary in Penticton.

Interior Health lists the potential exposure days at May 10, 11 and 12.

The standard letter was sent home to parents. Contact tracing is now underway and those who have tested positive are self isolating under the support of Interior Health.

There are currently 10 Kelowna schools with COVID exposures.

One exposure date is listed to for Keremeos’ only school, the Similkameen Elementary Secondary School for April 30.

Penticton Western News