Penticton Greek restaurant now delivering to Summerland

Theo's restaurant is the first to deliver food to Summerland in their 'Squidmobile'

Good news for hungry Summerlanders. Theo’s Greek Restaurant is now delivering to Summerland.

In an effort to give more food selections to Summerland and to help bolster the restaurant during these difficult restrictions of no indoor dining, the owner of Penticton’s most iconic restaurant decided to offer delivery to Summerland.

Delivery will be subject to availability. There is a $10 charge for delivery.

This is the first Penticton restaurant to deliver to Summerland. Also, Skip the Dishes and Door Dash don’t deliver to Summerland.

The Greek food comes to town in style too.

The delivery driver will be using the restaurant’s ‘Squidmobile.’

They are also offering Summerlanders a contest to celebrate the new delivery service.

If you see the #squidmobile, take a photo and post it to your Instagram or Facebook. Tag @theos.restaurant and hashtag #squidmobile for a chance to win a $100 gift card and your food to be delivered by the one and only squidmobile. The contest ends April 20.

Theo’s owner Gregory Condonopoulos recently wrote a letter to the editor questioning why restaurants were shut down for indoor dining without the province providing any proof that dining is spreading COVID-19.

Indoor dining was put on pause, without notice to restaurants, on March 29 until at least April 19. The announcement sent restaurants scrambling, having ordered meals for Easter weekend. While many are opening up their patios early, restaurants like Theo’s can only sit around six people on their patio.

Theo’s, like many restaurants, are relying on take-out and delivery.

“By closing down well-operated restaurants with impunity without specific evidence is wrong. We pose no more risk than going to a grocery store. This decision sends out the signal that it is unsafe to dine in when in fact the opposite is arguably true,” Condonopolous wrote.

His letter was shared and viewed thousands of times.

READ MORE: Letter from Theo’s on closing indoor dining without proof or cause

