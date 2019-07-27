Penticton forum will tackle workplace challenges such as housing

The forum takes place on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Penticton Lakeside

A forum being held in Penticton is aiming to tackle some of the most complex challenges facing workplaces today.

The hiring and workforce housing forum, hosting by the City of Penticton economic development department, will be led by experts that will host interactive workshops and provide the latest concepts while bringing together South Okanagan employers.

“The issues of hiring and workforce housing are intricately linked to recruitment and expansion. IN our tightening housing market, many employers cite a shortage of suitable housing as one of the major barriers facing recruitment,” said Andrew Kemp, economic development speciality with the City of Penticton, in a news release. ” We don’t foresee this problem as fixing itself. By bringing together the major parties under one roof, we can spark some new solutions. We’re excited to see which ideas take shape by day’s end.”

Investors, developers, planners, property managers, real estate and mortgage specialists various levels of government and governing bodies, economic development specialists and other regional changemakers are expected to be in attendance.

Kemp said it is an opportunity to get insight to position your organization to attract ideal recruits and to learn about hiring incentives for “untapped” labour markets. The forum will also show how to ramp up online presence using the free recruitment portal at StartHereOkanagan.com, or opt to film your own recruitment video on-site with assistance from professional coaches for a nominal fee.

Keynote speaker is Brock Dickinson, a economic development expert and adjunct professor with the University of Waterloo. Other confirmed speakers include Cori Maedel of Jouta HR Consulting, Jennifer Tedman-Jones of MItacs at UBC Okanagan, Heather Michaud of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, Aireen Luney of the BC Provincial Nominee Program and Jonathan Page an award-winning expert in online recruitment and president at Careerleaf.

The forum takes place on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Penticton Lakeside. Early bird tickets are $35 or $50 at regular price. Admission including the recruitment video is $135 for the early bird price or $150 for regular price. Prices include a wine and cheese reception that follows the forum.

For more information, or to book tickets, visit hiringhousingforum.com.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.