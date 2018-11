Penticton firefighters responded to stove fire in an apartment unit

Penticton firefighters responded to a stove fire at an apartment building on Thursday.Photo courtesy of Skylar Noe-Vack

Penticton firefighters responded to stove fire in an apartment unit at 2275 Atkinson St. around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Crew extinguished the fire before it could spread. They stayed on scene and vented the smoke off the affected floor and unit with fans.

