Penticton Firefighters donate $450 to local food bank

Local 1399 of the Penticton Professional Firefighters Union donated $450 to the Salvation Army’s Penticton food bank on April 13.

The food bank has seen a significant increase in demand and dwindling stock as a result of COVID-19.

“We encourage people to pay it forward with acts of kindness during these challenging times and support your local food bank if you can,” said the Penticton Professional Firefighters Union in an email. “We thank the public for your continued support for all essential workers at this time. Please continue to practice social distancing and do your part to help flatten the curve.”

On May 2, Junior Chamber International Penticton will be hosting a food drive, offering residents an opportunity to donate to the local food bank.

