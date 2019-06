Firefighters are on their way to rescue a man trapped in a Penticton donation bin. Bins like these have been in the news recently after a number of people became trapped and died over the winter. (Stock photo)

Penticton firefighters had to be called in to help rescue a man trapped in a donation bin Sunday afternoon.

The call came in just before 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. RCMP were first on the scene in the 2600-block of Skaha Lake Road and called the fire department for assistance as they assessed the scene.

Western News reporter Mark Brett is on his way to the scene. More to come.