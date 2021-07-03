Penticton Fire Department knocks down structure fire

The fire broke out at a residence located behind Minute Muffler Brake

The Penticton Fire Department extinguished a structure fire located in the 2000 block of Skaha Lake Road on July 3. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

The Penticton Fire Department extinguished a structure fire located in the 2000 block of Skaha Lake Road on Saturday (July 3).

At around 3:15 p.m., the fire department received reports of a fire at a residence located behind Minute Muffler & Brake. The fire extended into a hedge, blocking the accessway to the building, but was quickly extinguished.

By 3:35 p.m., fire crews had knocked down the blaze. No injuries were reported.

