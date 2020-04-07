Penticton Fire Department cancels drive-by salute to healthcare workers

The bi-nightly shows of support have been cancelled due to concerns over social distancing

On Tuesday, March 31, at 7:00 p.m., Penticton Fire Department and Penticton RCMP drove past Penticton Regional Hospital, saluting frontline healthcare workers. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

The fire department has cancelled their bi-nightly drive-by salute to healthcare workers at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

Due to concerns over maintaining social distancing due to the large crowds gathering at the drive-by events, the parade is cancelled.

In a social media post made on Monday, the Penticton Fire Department suggested they would continue to show their support for hospital workers online.

Every second night for the past week, fire crew have driven by the hospital at 7 p.m., during health care workers shift change, with lights and sirens blaring to show support for their work in the fight against COVID-19.

