Accident occurred on a back road between Green Mountain Road and Highway 3

A second death in a motor vehicle accident has reportedly occurred near Penticton.

At about 9:30 p.m., the Penticton Fire Department was called to assist at a rollover in the area of 1793 Marron Valley Road, roughly midway between Green Mountain Road and Highway 3a.

More details as they become available.

Earlier today, Penticton RCMP were investigating a death in an MVA on Carmi Avenue.