Penticton Fire Department called out for early morning fire at the Cannery Trade Centre

Penticton firefighters found the alarms ringing and sprinklers activated when they were called to the Cannery Trade Centre early this morning.
The call came in at about 1 a.m. on June 25, and firefighters found smoke when they entered and traced it to the second-floor residence.
Crews were able to fight the fire from the interior and contain it to the area of origin, though it was scaled up to a third alarm.
There were no injuries in the fire, and an investigation will begin Monday morning.
