Pot on the stove caught fire, no structural damage

File photo: Crews with the Penticton Fire Department responded to reports of fire and smoke at 431 Winnipeg Street on Monday afternoon. - Credit: Jordyn Thomson/Penticton Western News

Penticton firefighters responded to reports of smoke and flames at 431 Winnipeg St. on April 29 just after 4 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, fire crews were met by maintenance staff working in the building who confirmed a pot on a stove caught fire.

Crews remained at the location to ensure the fire did not cause any structure damage to the building.