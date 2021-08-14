Penticton fire crews extinguish multiple fires behind Main Street businesses

RCMP is now investigating the incidents

The Penticton Fire Department extinguished three minor fires behind Main Street businesses on Saturday (Aug. 14).

At around 12 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 14), crews received calls of multiple bins on fire behind the Vitamin Kingsupplement store. Two recycling bins were torched but were quickly knocked down.

Nearby, behind the Royal Bank, firefighters extinguished cardboard on fire. According to Pentiction fire captain Holmes, another cardboard box was lit on fire underneath a gas meter behind Carloni Mortgages, but that fire was put out by people passing by.

Traffic on Robinson Street is being diverted off onto Ellis Street near the burnt recycling bin.

Penticton RCMP is investigating the incidents.

Penticton Western News