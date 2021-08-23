Penticton extending water restrictions

Stage 2 restrictions are in place until Sept. 30

The hot summer has prevented many from watering their lawns on a regular basis (File photo)

The city of Penticton announced today (Aug. 23) that stage two water restrictions will continue through September.

“Extending Stage Two water restrictions until Sept. 30 will allow for continued water conservation during September,” water quality supervisor Micheal Firlotte said.

“If September continues to be warmer and drier than average, this will help maintain fish flows and reserve water for emergency operations like fire fighting.”

The Okanagan was recently moved to drought level 4 following hot, dry weather and lowering lake levels.

READ MORE: Okanagan Lake drawdown could be cause for thousands of dead salmon eggs

The city is asking residents to continue to reduce outdoor watering as much as possible with a twice-per-week limit in some areas.

“Continued vigilance by both residential and agricultural customers is essential to prepare for the possibility of multi-year droughts,” the city said in a release.

The stage two extension has allowed the city to avoid moving into stage three restrictions.

READ MORE: No more extreme heat for the Okanagan-Shuswap

@claytonwhitelawclayton.whitelaw@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Penticton Western News