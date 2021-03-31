Penticton Elvis Festival cancelled

"It is with heavy hearts and great disappointment we can't host our Festival again this year"

The popular Penticton Elvis Festival is cancelled again this June again. (File photo)

Elvis has left the building and will not be coming to Penticton for yet another Elvis Festival year.

The Penticton Elvis Festival, which was scheduled for June 24 to 27, 2021 is officially cancelled. The Elvis Festival board of directors made the announcement March 31.

“It is with heavy hearts and great disappointment that we are unable to host our Festival again this year, and regretfully have to cancel the 2021 Penticton Elvis Festival,” the board said.

“We know you will understand the reasons behind our decision. The personal health and safety of everyone involved is of the utmost importance. We will continue to follow and respect the strict social distancing rules and mandated regulations, until such a time as deemed safe by our Provincial Health Officer.”

The Penticton Elvis Festival is one of the biggest Elvis events in Canada and draws Elvis tribute artists and Elvis fans from all over North America.

The need to cancel the 2021 Penticton Elvis Festival was not an easy decision, as it affects many people throughout the festival community, as well as internationally.

“To all our dedicated ETAs, Headliners and VIPs, performers, special guests, volunteers, vendors, sponsors, fans, and so many more – on behalf of the PEF Board of Directors, we thank you immensely for your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times.”

The board are now planning on a festival for June 23 to 26, 2022.

An announcement regarding ticket refunds, transfers, and/or purchases for 2022 will be made soon.

Also today, the Okanagan Fest of Ale cancelled its event that was scheduled for April. This festival was also cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

