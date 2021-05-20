Penticton delays removal of Nanaimo Street bridge for one year

The removal of bridge is being delayed until 2022

Penticton’s Nanaimo Avenue Bridge had been set for removal in July 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)

The city will not be removing the Nanaimo Avenue Bridge in 2021.

The bridge had been scheduled to be removed as part of revitalization efforts along Penticton Creek this summer.

Due to a delay in grant funding for an earlier phase of the creek work that postponed that part of the project, the bridge removal is also being shifted.

The delay in the grant funding also added an extension to the timeline projects would be required to be completed by, and the city has decided to take advantage and delay the Nanaimo Avenue Bridge phase to 2022.

“By applying the revised schedule, we will avoid the construction and resource challenges that would have applied if both projects had needed to proceed concurrently within the limited fisheries window,” said city engineer Ian Chapman.

City council in April approved considering replacing the bridge during deliberations for 2022’s budget, with a new bridge estimated to cost from $150,000 to $200,000.

