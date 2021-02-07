Penticton crews responding to single-vehicle crash in West Bench

The vehicle veered off an icy bridge on West Bench Hill Road

Penticton crews are responding to a single-vehicle collision on West Bench Hill Road on Sunday evening.

The vehicle veered off of the bridge that runs over the KVR Trail around 6:30 p.m.

Penticton Fire Department Capt. Steve Garrett said there were no major injuries, but the occupant of the vehicle is being checked out by paramedics. The crash was likely caused by road conditions.

“That bridge tends to freeze up a little sooner than the road does.”

Traffic is alternating in a single lane across the bridge as crews wait for a tow truck to remove the vehicle.

Penticton Fire Department is controlling traffic on West Bench Hill Road after a car slid off the bridge. #pentictonwesternnews pic.twitter.com/upBu3U2exN — Brennan Phillips (@BrennanPhilli11) February 8, 2021

