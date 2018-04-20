Penticton credit union looks to shred identity fraud

As part of its ongoing campaign against identity theft, Valley First is hosting another in its series of Shred it and Forget! events Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Main Street branch there will be complimentary document shredding (with a cash or non perishable food donation) services.
In addition the public will have an opportunity to educate themselves on ways to protect themselves from becoming a victim of fraud.
Shredding services will be provided by Okanagan Paper Shredding, a local paper destruction company and Valley First supporter.
Attendees will also be entered into a draw for a chance to win a paper shredder courtesy of Valley First.
the event is supported by other local businesses including Starbucks (Downtown Penticton), Appleton Waste Services and the Downtown Penticton Association.
Valley First is a division of First West Credit Union.
Raising food, funds and awareness for local food banks is one of the company’s signature community causes.