Penticton council gives ‘green light’ to previously rejected cannabis store

Green Light Cannabis has been given approval by the City of Penticton for its new location after its first application to open on Ellis Street was denied. (Contributed)

Penticton city council has finally given the ‘green light’ to another pot shop in the city after the applicant’s first application was denied.

Green Light Cannabis, which will be located at 114-2436 Skaha Lake Rd., received council’s support at the regular meeting on Nov. 5. The applicant originally hoped to set up shop on Ellis Street but was denied the needed support from council in June 2019 due to its proximity to residential properties and Hoodoo Adventures.

“Staff wanted to acknowledge that the proponents of this location had originally applied for a licence on Ellis Street under the same trade name and were denied based on a number of factors including some neighbourhood opposition, lack of parking and proximity to some residential uses,” said city planning manager Blake Laven.

READ MORE: On second toke, Penticton council changes its mind on cannabis store

Before the first application was denied, city staff said the applicant canvassed the neighbourhood on Ellis Street and garnered letters of support from neighbouring businesses, but the application was ultimately rejected by the city council.

As a result, the applicant had to find a new location and start the application process over with the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (BCLCRB). The city also hosted another round of public engagement about the application due to the new proposed location.

“No real negative comments were received through this process. There’s one neighbour that had some concerns about the use of cannabis on the property but the regulations state that it shouldn’t be happening and that’s an issue for enforcement should that happen,” said Laven. “There were five letters in support of the business.”

READ MORE: Penticton approves four more cannabis retail stores

“With all due respect, I’d like to commend the applicants on their patience, for working through this process because it has not been an easy one,” said Coun. Katie Robinson, who has typically voted against the cannabis retail store applications that have come before council. “Considering since they’ve hung in there since Ellis Street, and the stars just didn’t align on that one and the location turned out to be not such a good one, this location is one of the better ones that I’ve seen come forward to this council. As an addendum to that, this will be the last (cannabis retail store application) I will be supporting at this council table.”

Mayor John Vassilaki stuck to his mantra that “14 cannabis stores in Penticton is too many” and voted against the application, but was outvoted six to one by the other council members. He did note that this location was one of the better ones the city had received.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.