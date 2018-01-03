Penticton continues to clear snow and ice from streets and sidewalks

Flooding is the next concern as weather warms

The City of Penticton is ploughing through its snow removal budget as crews continue working to clear snow and ice from the city’s streets and sidewalks.

Crews are now focusing on lower priority areas like residential streets, industrial side-streets and lanes now that the main roads, steep hills, emergency routes, bus routes, school zones, collector and industrial roads — the first and second priority areas — have been cleared.

Public Works manager Len Robson said that city crews are equipped and prepared for snow events throughout the winter but larger accumulations inevitably take longer to remove.

Starting yesterday and continuing through today, crews will focus additional attention on clearing snow from street-side parking spots and bus stop pull-in lanes. As additional equipment may be used during this process, motorists are asked to slow down when passing through these areas.

Safety remains a concern for crews clearing snow and ice from roads and sidewalks. Large work vehicles can sometimes make unexpected turns or stops. Please approach or pass these vehicles with care and consideration.

As weather conditions warm up over the coming days, the risk of localized flooding on streets and low areas increases due to blocked drains and storm sewers.

The city encourages home and business owners to be mindful of where they pile snow to ensure nearby drainage systems and sewers remain fully exposed and free of snow, ice and other debris, and reminds tenants of any building or property, including vacant lots, that the Good Neighbour Bylaw requires them to clear all sidewalks adjoining their properties of snow and ice before 11 a.m. following a weather event. As an additional measure to assist pedestrians while crossing intersections, ensure any accumulated or pushed snow near sidewalk corners does not become an obstacle.

For more information on Penticton’s snow and ice clearing program, including property and occupant responsibilities, please download the following information guide from the city’s website.

