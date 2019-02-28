Penticton considering 10 pot shop applications

If all applications are approved by council, Penticton could have 10 pot shops opening in the city. Residents can review the applications and proposed sites and add comments until 9:30 a.m. on March 11. Black Press file photo

Residents of Penticton can now weigh in on the 10 proposed pot shop locations in the city.

The applications for the sites have been accepted by the city but before the stores are approved, neighbouring residents and property owners or other interested persons can comment on the applications.

The addresses of the proposed stores are: 101-94 Ellis St., 210 Main St., 465 Main St., 385 Martin St., 101-437 Martin St., 101-130 Nanaimo Ave W, 103-2050 Main St., 106-2210 Main St., 102-2695 Skaha Lake Rd. and 103-3502 Skaha Lake Rd.

A map of the proposed cannabis store locations in the City of Penticton. Residents can comment on the applications until 9:30 a.m. on March 11. Image from penticton.ca

Residents have until 9:30 a.m. on March 11 to provide comments on the proposed sites. All correspondence must include your name and address and will be part of the public record.

Comments may be published in a meeting agenda when the applications are before the city council. Comments can be directed to the City of Penticton planning department by mail to 171 Main St., Penticton, B.C., V2A 5A9 or by email to planning@penticton.ca.

The applications will go before Penticton city council at the regular council meeting on March 15. To view the agenda for the meeting, visit www.penticton.ca.

