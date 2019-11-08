Penticton concert date for Blind Melon and guests has been cancelled

No reason given for cancellation of Canadian dates for Blind Melon, Bif Naked and Soul Asylum

Bif Naked and two other acts scheduled to perform in Penticton next year has been cancelled. (Bobby Singh/Polaris) ]

It was announced Friday morning that due to unforeseen circumstances, Blind Melon, Soul Asylum and Bif Naked have cancelled their upcoming Canadian tour dates, including the show scheduled for April 15, 2020 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

No reason for the cancellations was given.

Customers who purchased their tickets with a credit card will have the ticket price and the per-ticket fee automatically reversed beginning Friday, Nov. 8.

Customers are advised credit card refunds can take between five to 10 days to post.

Contact the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC) at SOEC-BoxOffice@penticton.ca if a credit card refund has not happened by Monday, Nov. 18.

