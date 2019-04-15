Penticton community rallies after mass shooting claims four lives

An RCMP officer carries a flat of drinks at the investigation scene on Cornwall Drive. (Kristi Patton — Western News)

Thank you RCMP.

It is a common message shared by many from Penticton on social media after police quickly jumped into action after a mass shooting where four people were killed.

READ MORE: Four dead in Penticton after shooting spree, one in custody

“Reality: heavily armed men and women are chasing an armed criminal (possibly a murder) with dogs and helicopters and putting their life in danger to keep us safe. Running toward the danger. Thank you RCMP,” said Adam Power in a post on social media.

In another social media group, Laura Blake posted a photo showing a person dropping off food and coffee to an RCMP officer that had been posted at a police line blocking Skaha Lake Road for hours, where there was an unrelated matter to the shootings unfolding.

READ MORE: Standoff with Penticton RCMP ‘resolved’

RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager said the community was very respectful to police who shut down the city for several hours while the incident unfolded.

“Everyone stepped up, they were calling us; they were helping the police. They were bringing water to those on scene and supporting some of the people who saw what happened, they stood by and gave support,” he said. “… that is the strength of the community.”

Mayor John Vassilaki commended the RCMP for their work.

“Supt. Ted De Jager came in person and told us about what was unfolding at the moment …. they acted really quick and locked areas down for the protection of the public. They know how to do their jobs and do it with no hesitation,” said Vassilaki.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.