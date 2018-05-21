Penticton city staff suggest 13 locations for election signs

A number of the locations eschew previous rules that barred signs on city-owned facilities

Penticton city staff are back at council Tuesday with another proposal for limiting where political signs could be allowed for the upcoming municipal election.

Staff have recommended council direct them to devise bylaws to allow political signage only in 13 public locations, which would be restricted to 16 square feet per location.

In their initial recommendation, staff had identified eight places for signs to be placed at the April 17 council meeting. They offered an alternate recommendation that council maintain the previous bylaw that would not limit where campaign signs can be placed.

Council had voted 4-3 against maintaining the current campaign signage bylaw at that meeting, and now staff have returned with an expanded version of their initial recommendation.

While current bylaws prohibit signage on city-owned properties, like the South Okanagan Events Centre, the library and city hall, a number of those would be open for signage in the staff recommendation.

City hall would remain out of the question, but the front of the library, the SOEC site, McLaren Arena and the City Yards would be available for political signage, if staff recommendation is passed.

If council opts for more permissive political signage rules, staff are suggesting a limit to 10 square feet of political signage per location.

Current bylaw also limits signs to the close of nominations until seven days after general voting day, which would mean Sept. 14 to Oct. 27. Staff have not offered any alternate recommendations on signage timing.

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

