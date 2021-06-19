Penticton city by-election general voting day is today, June 19

737 voters on June 9 in comparison to 2018 general election, which had 1,001 on first day

There was high voter turnout for the first of three advance voting days for the Penticton city by-election.

Today is the Penticton city council by-election general voting day.

You can cast your vote between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre (273 Power St.) or at the Seniors’ Drop-In Centre (2965 South Main St.).

“We will make every attempt to get everyone voting as quickly as possible while maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols,” the city said in a press release.

There are 10 candidates vying for the one seat left vacant at city council when longtime council member Jake Kimberley resigned to focus on his health.

The candidates in the by-election are James Blake, Steve Brown, Amelia Boultbee, Karen Brownlee, Jason Cox, Isaac Gilbert, Kate Hansen, Keith MacIntyre, James Miller and Katie O’Kell.

There is also a referendum question on the voting ballot asking yes or no if you support a long-term (of up to 25 years) lease by a private operator for Skaha Marina.

In the June 9 Western News print edition, we had all the candidates profiles and answers to four questions about issues facing the city. Those bios and answers are also available on line.

Learn more about the byelection and the ballot question about a long-term lease at Skaha Marina by visiting penticton.ca/elections.

