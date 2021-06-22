Penticton changes night construction hours for controversial bike lane after complaints

City crews were doing late night grinding on the concrete, says the city

Parking has been removed from the east side of Martin Street to make way for the bike lane. (Submitted)

The city of Penticton has heard the complaints and has now shifted the night time grinding work of the bike lane on Martin Street to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The City put out a notice Tuesday saying they are adjusting the construction activities on the lake-to-lake bicycle route to minimize noise for surrounding properties.

The grinding work that is currently occurring in the downtown section along Martin Street to remove the existing line paint will now occur between the working hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Painting of the new markings will continue to occur at night as normal.

Monday (June 21) morning the city permanently removed parking on the east side of Martin Street to make way for the new bike lane. Now parking signs are up along the east side where parking stalls once were.

At a special meeting held March 31, Penticton city council unanimously approved the controversial bike lane project’s final design and funding, with anticipation of a summer completion date. The total cost of the bike lane isn’t known yet but is estimated to be at least $8 million.

If you have questions or concerns about this work contact engineering@Penticton.ca or call 250-490-2521.

