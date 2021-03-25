Penticton Chamber to host O’Toole virtual town hall

The town hall will open with O'Toole's vision and priorities for Canada

Leader of the Opposition Erin O’Toole rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Wednesday February 3, 2021 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS — Adrian Wyld)

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is set to host a virtual townhall with Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O’Toole.

The town hall will be held over Zoom from noon until 1 p.m. on April 1 and will open with the Leader of the Official Opposition’s vision and priorities for Canada.

Follow O’Toole’s remarks, there will be a question and answer period for business-related questions submitted in advance.

The town hall is free for members of Okanagan chambers of commerce, with admission for non-members available for $10.

Registered attendees are able to submit their questions in advance to the Penticton Chamber for consideration.

To register and for more information, visit www.penticton.org/event/townhall-erin-otoole.

