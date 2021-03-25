Penticton Chamber to host O’Toole virtual town hall

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is set to host a virtual townhall with Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O’Toole.
The town hall will be held over Zoom from noon until 1 p.m. on April 1 and will open with the Leader of the Official Opposition’s vision and priorities for Canada.
Follow O’Toole’s remarks, there will be a question and answer period for business-related questions submitted in advance.
The town hall is free for members of Okanagan chambers of commerce, with admission for non-members available for $10.
Registered attendees are able to submit their questions in advance to the Penticton Chamber for consideration.
To register and for more information, visit www.penticton.org/event/townhall-erin-otoole.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
