Penticton Chamber to host all-candidates forum Sept. 10

The forum will be diving into issues criticial to local communities

Five candidates vying to be MP of the South Okanagan West Kootenay riding. Top left to bottom right: Ken Robertson, Liberal, Sean Taylor, the People’s Party of Canada, Tara Howse, Green, Helena Konanz, Conservative, Richard Cannings, NDP and two-term incumbent.

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting their all-candidates forum for the upcoming federal election virtually.

It will be a chance for residents to hear from the five candidates running in the South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding, with all five confirmed to attend.

The forum will be held over Zoom, and broadcast on the Penticton Chamber of Commerce Facebook page starting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Candidates will be asked questions on how they and their party will impact the business community, and if residents have a business question they would like asked, questions can be submitted on registration for the Zoom forum or by emailing admin@penticton.org.

Some of the issues that the chamber will be looking at include affordable housing, inter-provincial trade, infrastructure investments and global competitiveness.

READ MORE: Here are your federal candidates for South Okanagan West Kootenay for 2021

The event is open for anyone to attend, but pre-registration is required for those who wish to attend via Zoom. Anyone can register by going to the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce website.

Early voting for the 2021 federal election runs Sept. 10 through to Sept. 13, with voting day on Sept. 20.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.