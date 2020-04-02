Penticton bylaw officers receive 12 reports of COVID-19 order violations in five days

In five days, Penticton bylaw officers say they received a dozen reports of people failing to comply with social distancing orders.
The reports were received between between March 25 to 30.
Bylaw services are taking calls from the public about persons accessing public spaces that are closed, groups of people gathering in public that are not following the two meter social distancing requirement, and businesses that are operating without social distance restrictions inside or out front of their business.
“We are asking citizens to use their judgment and only report infractions where groups are blatantly gathering in public spaces and ignoring the requirements for social distancing,” said bylaw services supervisor Tina Siebert.
In addition to responding to calls from the public, bylaw enforcement officers are also conducting community patrols on their own.
The 12 complaints received from March 25 to 30 broke down into the following four categories of violations:
- Four complaints of businesses operating in contravention of order
- Three complaints of people using closed public facilities
- Four complaints of social distancing not being met in a public area
- One complaint of a person allegedly not self-isolating after an international flight
For privacy reasons, bylaw was unable to release the details regarding the businesses and people involved with the infractions.
Bylaw encourages citizens to report any violation of social distancing orders to them by contacting them via email at bylaw@penticton.ca or by calling (250) 490-2440.
