Penticton Beach Cruise brings record number of vehicles

The Penticton Beach Cruise has wrapped up for another year with an amazing 850 vehicles coming to town to take part in the auto and entertainment weekend.

People’s Choice this year went to one of the great classic muscle cars, a 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda, in this case, owned by Laszlo Murguly of Surrey. Along with the people’s choice, Murguly’s ‘Cuda also won the Muscle Modified category.

“We replaced the engine with a modern 528 ci Hemi, we have a five-speed transmission,” said Murguly, listing off a few of the many modifications he’s made to the classic. “Everything to make it a bit more modern of a car.”

Murguly said he bought the car four years ago in Penticton and began the rebuild, though he declined to say how much it had cost him.

“If you have to ask, you can’t afford it,” he joked. “This is a very expensive build, yes.”

In the overall awards, another top winner was Terry and Judy McCaw’s 1939 Ford “coast to coast” roadster, which Mayor Andrew Jakubeit chose for the Mayor’s Choice Award.

The complete list of awards for all categories and specialties includes everything from big rigs to sports cars from the 20th and 21st Centuries:

