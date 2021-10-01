Penticton back to 69 new COVID-19 cases over last week

It is the third week out of the last five that saw 69 cases

For the third time in the last five weeks, Penticton recorded 69 new weekly cases of COVID-19 from Sept. 19 to 25 according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

From Sept. 12 to 18, there were 53 cases recorded, while 47 were recorded from Sept. 5 to 11. The two weeks before both saw 69 cases recorded.

The South Okanagan Similkameen as a whole saw the number of new cases increase slightly from 111 from Sept. 12 to 18 to 114 from Sept. 19 to 25, driven largely by the increase in the Penticton local health area.

After seeing a record number 15 of new cases from Sept. 12 to 18, the Keremeos local health area on the other hand dropped down to five from Sept. 19 to 25.

The Princeton local health area recorded three new cases, down from the seven reported from Sept. 12 to 18 and the six reported over Sept. 5 to 11.

Summerland also dropped, going from five cases in a week to three.

The Southern Okanagan local health area, stretching from Okanagan Falls to Osoyoos, recorded 33 new cases from Sept. 19 to 25, up from the 31 reported from Sept. 12 to 18 and from the 23 reported from Sept. 5 to 11.

Other regions in Interior Health are seeing high case numbers, including 79 in the Trail local health area and 65 in Cranbrook over the most recent week.

The Central Okanagan local health area saw the most cases, with 278, followed by 219 in Kamloops.



