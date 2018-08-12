Penticton and PIB fire deal with grass fire along channel

The Penticton Fire Department and Penticton Indian Band fire department attended a grass fire along the river channel path in west Penticton Sunday afternoon.
According to reports, crews were helped by Westbench and PIB residents on roads and trails into where the fire was located.
The fires are out, and crews are monitoring for hot spots in the fire area.
Observers also say that Penticton Fire and RCMP worked to together to arrest a man who may be connected to the fire starting.
